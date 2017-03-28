The project, the Park Place Apartments, is located at 598 Third St. NW, and is an estimated $10.8 million 60-unit apartment complex. Once completed, the building will have 40 units dedicated to single-room occupancy for chronic alcoholics and 20 efficiency apartments for the recently homeless.

The apartment plan was brought to Bemidji by Center City Housing Corp., a Duluth-based developer of affordable housing in the region. According to City Center Housing Executive Director Rick Klun, the construction of the Bemidji building is going well.

"We had a few challenges this year with the weather, but that's typical in northern Minnesota," said Klun. "We're nearly on schedule in terms of completion in mid-October."

The goal for Center City Housing is to give a safe place to live for those who are homeless or facing addiction issues, while facilitating their needs through off premise services such as addiction treatment and mental health care. Once it's operational, the complex will have about 20 employees with at least one person on the premises at all times.

Park Place Apartments will also have a half-time nurse from Sanford Health and two full-time caseworkers from the Upper Mississippi Mental Health Center.

"We will start hiring and training the staff before the construction is finished and we take possession of the building," Klun said. "We will also conduct outreach by speaking with human service organizations to get names of people and get the paperwork ready so they can move in."

People will be able to live in the apartments in November, Klun said, and he expects the building to be full in 120 days or less.