Kelliher Health Fair set for April 11
KELLIHER -- The 2017 Kelliher Health Fair is scheduled for 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Old School Center in Kelliher.
The event, which will have informational display booths, games and giveaway items, is free and open the public. The featured presentation, “One Vegetable, One Community,” will begin at 5:30 p.m. and teach attendees about the featured vegetable: Green, yellow and purple beans.
A meal of chili and soup will be served. The event is organized by CRC, Inc. and the Kelliher Area Community.