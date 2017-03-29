NRA to hold Range Safety Officer course

The foundation is offering this course in anticipation of the opening of the Northland Regional Shooting Sports Park northwest of Bemidji. The course includes indoor and outdoor range inspection procedures, range safety briefings, ammunition and firearms malfunctions, emergency procedures and more.

Cost for the course is $75, plus an NRA credentials fee ($30 for members or $50 non-members). To register, visit www.nrainstructors.org. Deadline to register is Friday, April 28. For more information, contact Don Larson at (952) 836-1843 or at DJLMDL@Q.com.