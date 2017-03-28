Cass Lake man charged with soliciting child for sex

According to a criminal complaint, Justin Anthony Littlewolf, 21, was arrested March 23 after he responded to a classified advertisement posted by officers, in which the officer claimed to be a 14-year-old.

Littlewolf allegedly emailed the undercover officer, and the pair later began texting. Littlewolf then asked to meet the officer somewhere in Bemidji, the complaint said.

Once Littlewolf arrived at the agreed-upon location he was arrested and taken to the police department. According to the complaint, Littlewolf said he was in Bemidji to meet someone for sex, but did not remember much of the conversation -- including that the person he was meeting was 14 -- because he had been using methamphetamine.

Littlewolf is currently being held in the Beltrami County Jail. His next court appearance had not been scheduled as of Tuesday morning.