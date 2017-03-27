Crime report for March 24-26

9:35 p.m. Friday. A 30-year-old female was arrested for domestic assault at the 1000 block of Thomas Road SW.

3:30 p.m. Sunday. A male was arrested for domestic assault at the 6400 block of Irvine Avenue N.

Burglary

4:38 p.m. Friday. Deputies received a report of the burglary of an unoccupied residence at the 2900 block of Old Long Lake Road NW.

12:50 p.m. Sunday. Deputies received a report of the burglary of a fish house at the 300 block of Great Divide Road NW.

Fire

2:12 a.m. Saturday. Deputies received a report of a house fire at the 62000 block of Flintlock Road NW.

Sex Crimes

3:46 p.m. Saturday. Deputies received a report of a sex crime involving a child within the city of Bemidji.

SWAT

2:57 a.m. Friday. SWAT was called to the 20600 block of Jenkins Road SE.

Traffic Stop

10:15 p.m. Saturday. A 23-year-old male, a 26-year-old male and a 28-year-old female were arrested during a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 89 NW and Aure Road NW.

Warrant

12:50 a.m. Friday. A 31-year-old female and a 32-year-old male were arrested for warrants at the 200 block of Spirit Avenue NW while deputies assisted Hubbard County and located a stolen vehicle.

8:38 p.m. Friday. A 31-year-old male was arrested on a probation hold at the 200 block of Spirit Avenue NW.

9:35 p.m. Friday. A 25-year-old male and a 35-year-old male were arrested for probation violation and warrants at the 1000 block of Thomas Road SW.

Weapons Offenses

1:59 a.m. Sunday. Deputies received a report of damage to a mailbox at the 1000 block of Little Norway Avenue SE.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday - Sunday:

Assault

2:11 p.m. Saturday. Officers received a report of a domestic assault at the 300 block of 8th Street NW.

5:06 p.m. Sunday. Officers received a report of an assault at the 1700 block of 15th Street NW. Charges were forwarded to the county attorney's office for review.

Disorderly Conduct

4:09 p.m. Friday. A 33-year-old male was arrested for disorderly conduct and a probation violation at the 1400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

DWI

2:37 a.m. Sunday. A 29-year-old male was arrested for DWI during a traffic stop on 4th Street NW.

5:36 a.m. Sunday. A 25-year-old female was arrested for DWI and an outstanding warrant after officers responded to a reckless driving complaint on Roosevelt Road SE.

Theft

9:09 p.m. Friday. Three juveniles were arrested during an investigation into the theft of a vehicle at the 1600 block of 23rd Street NW.

Warrant

9:05 a.m. Friday. A 27-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 2800 block of Ridgeway Avenue NW.

7:46 p.m. Friday. A 35-year-old female was arrested for an outstanding warrant at the 2600 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

5:04 p.m. Saturday. A 20-year-old male was arrested for warrants at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

6:24 p.m. Saturday. A 40-year-old female was arrested for warrants at the 800 block of America Avenue NW.

3:46 p.m. Sunday. A 30-year-old female was arrested for an outstanding warrant at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.