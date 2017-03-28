Fish fry and silent auction announced
WALKER -- The Knights of Columbus Council 13144 will host a fish fry and silent auction from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, at St. Agnes Church, 210 Division St. S, in Walker.
All proceeds will support Cass County’s volunteer services for Faith in Action. Fish, rice pilaf or potato, coleslaw and a dessert will be served. Cost is $10.
Faith in Action for Cass County is a local nonprofit organization that connects volunteers with people who seek help with transportation, light housekeeping, caregiver respite and friendly visiting, basic home repairs and building wheelchair ramps.