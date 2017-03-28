NELL program set for April 5

Meuers, a local author, will present about his book for the first spring program in Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning.

Larry Stillday was a well-known spiritual leader, healer and teacher from Red Lake Nation.

“He inspired thousands with his teachings about living in harmony, not only with each other, but also with nature,” a release said.

Stillday passed away in May 2014.

Meuers will discuss his relationship with Stillday and the resulting book with copies available for purchase. The program is free and open to all ages.