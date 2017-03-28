Better Choices, Better Health workshop offered

The six-week program, Better Choices, Better Health, is free and designed to give participants the problem-solving and decision-making abilities to take charge of their health and future, according to a release from Sanford Health.

People with different types of ongoing health problems, and their caregivers, can participate. Sessions will be led by trained group leaders and one or both of the leaders live with chronic conditions. Registration is required. To register or for more information, call Sanford Health at (877) 234-4240.