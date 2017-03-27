Police department to hold body camera meeting

The hour-long meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Bemidji City Hall, will allow the public to raise questions about the department’s plan to outfit officers with body cameras starting this summer. Police Chief Mike Mastin presented the City Council with information about the cameras during a work session March 13.

The department has already surveyed 100 Bemidji residents for feedback on the body cameras; 85 percent of respondents agreed that the cameras could help increase the community’s trust in law enforcement.

The city’s policy on body cameras is available at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.

If you go:

What: Body camera informational meeting

Where: Bemidji City Hall: 317 Fourth St. NW

When: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6