VETERANS: Flags flying high over Legion's new home

"It all started with the major storm last year that knocked down the flagpole at Greenwood (Cemetery)," said Legion Post Commander Harry Settle. "We worked after that to put up a new flagpole there. Hearing what we were doing there and also knowing that we needed flagpoles at our new location, the local Vietnam Veterans Association donated two to us."

The flagpoles, one 30 foot and the other 25 foot, have since been placed next to Lazy Jack's and fly flags that have also been donated to the Legion. One of them is especially important.

The American flag, flying on the 30 foot pole, was recently donated by Jim Haskell and once belonged to a family member who served in World War I. According to Haskell, his maternal grandmother's brother Joe Page was given the flag in 1999 as an honor from the French military.

"They were doing that for every World War I veteran they could find," Settle said. "It's just amazing how the French went out and gave these awards."

The night of the grand opening, the Legion raised the donated flag, along with the Minnesota state flag and POW/MIA flag on the 25 foot pole, marking a new chapter. However, Settle noted that the flag to honor WWI will likely not stay outdoors for much longer.

"Because of the wind and because it's showing some wear, we're looking to take that one down and display it inside," Settle said. "In our section inside, we have a wall that already has a couple of flags on display that soldiers have flown over their different camps and have since donated."

Donations, like the items now on display, is what's kept the American Legion moving through the years, especially in recent years when the Post was searching for a permanent residence.

For 40 years, the Legion was headquartered at 217 Minnesota Ave. NW, but that location became too costly to run. As a result, the Legion sold their downtown headquarters in December 2014 and for a time, held their meetings at the Bemidji Eagles Club.

Fortunately for the Legion, they were able to obtain their current home last summer when they entered into a partnership with the Kringen family, which owns Lazy Jack's.

"They're very patriotic and they have veterans in their background." Settle said about the Kringens. "They have a lot of ideas on things they want to do and made sure to get a schedule from us on what we have planned for Veterans Day and Memorial Day for special deals and events."

Since opening, the Legion room has decorated the walls with historical displays and set up one corner dedicated to Ralph Gracie, who was a World War I pilot from Bemidji who was killed in the war.

"They're making good use of it, too," Settle said. "All kinds of groups have been making use of that space and of course we use it whenever we need it."