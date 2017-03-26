CITY: Full agenda for Bemidji work session Monday

On the first subject, city documents state that the city council previously approved a transfer of the remaining 2016 Sanford Center operational funds in the amount of $50,712 for the remodeling of the facility’s front entrance. Additionally, the finances will be used for purchasing seven magnometers to allow for metal detecting at the entrances.

Included in the documents attached to the council’s agenda is a recommendation for the council to pass a motion awarding the quote for remodeling to Christiansen Construction Co. of Bemidji for $27,416.

Regarding the rail corridor, the council has invited Bemidji business owner Mitch Rautio to speak on his plans for developing the area and how they are progressing. Over the past several months, Rautio has expressed interest in developing south of Bemidji’s downtown, extending from Park Avenue to the area near the Mississippi River, which is bordered by existing rail lines.

The land once served as a site for heavy industrial use, including gas stations, a bulk oil plant and a coal gasification plant. The city eventually purchased the property in 2003 to install a sewer system and pave the Paul Bunyan Trail that runs through the area.

Because of Rautio’s interest and based on the area’s history, an environmental review process to assess potential contamination in the ground was ordered. Monday’s meeting will serve as a chance for Rautio to share the latest on the development with the council.

The third item on the agenda is a presentation by officials from the Freedom Defenders Veterans Memorial who’re seeking to put a static display helicopter in the city.