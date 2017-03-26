Albrecht declares March 27-31 Boys & Girls Club Week

The Boys & Girls Club of Bemidji Area will celebrate National Boys & Girls Club Week, along with 4,000 clubs nationwide. The Boys & Girls Club provides a safe place after school and during the summer where kids can receive the caring guidance they need to put them on the path to a great future, according to a release.

Each day will focus on an area that the Boys & Girls Club offers to all members. Monday, March 27, will focus on Academic Success including spelling bee contest. Tuesday, March 28, will focus on Healthy Lifestyles including a laughing challenge. Wednesday, March 29, will focus on Good Character and Citizenship including projects to help other organizations like the animal shelter. Thursday, March 30, is STEM Day which focuses on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math fun for all ages. Friday, March 31, will be a celebration day for the club. To schedule a tour, call the club at (218) 444-4171.