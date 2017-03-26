Northern Dental Access Center and The Evergreen House Inc. each received a $5,000 grant to support health-related programming core to their missions.

The Medica Foundation gave about $1.2 million in grants to nonprofit organizations throughout Medica's service area that in 2017 will serve about 168,000 people.

The funding priorities for the Medica Foundation include healthy aging, behavioral health, early childhood health and general health improvement.