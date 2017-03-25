Vehicle strikes Cornerstone Residence in Bagley

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 2:20 p.m. Friday saying a vehicle had crashed through the building. Deputies found a woman behind the steering wheel of the vehicle, which was disabled.

The vehicle appeared to be traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 2 when it went off the road to the south and eventually struck Cornerstone Residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman was taken by ambulance to the Bagley Medical Center with unknown injuries.

A tenant in the apartment above where the vehicle struck was experiencing back pain after the crash and was also taken by ambulance. No one else was injured in the accident.

The occupant of the apartment that was struck was not home at the time.

The cause of the accident is unknown and remains under investigation by the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office.