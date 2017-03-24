Crime report for March 23

Pursuit

2:08 p.m. A 30-year-old man was arrested in the 1000 block of Thomas Road Southwest for fleeing peace officers during a welfare check.

Warrant

10:33 p.m. Deputies assisted in the arrest of a 38-year-old man at the intersection of Irvine Avenue Northwest and Anne Street for an out of county warrant.

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls on Thursday.

Sex crimes

8:47 a.m. A 21-year-old man was arrested at the intersection of 23rd Street Northwest and Middle School Drive for soliciting a child for sex.

Warrant

5:39 p.m. A 32-year-old woman was arrested in the 2600 block of Paul Bunyan Drive Northwest on a warrant.

6:45 p.m. A 20-year-old man was arrested in the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue Northwest on a warrant.

7:13 p.m. A 47-year-old man was arrested at the intersection of Irvine Avenue Northwest and Algoma Street for a warrant.

7:52 p.m. A 30-year-old man was arrested in the 3400 block of Laurel Drive Northwest on a warrant.

Assault

7:15 p.m. A 34-year-old man was arrested at the intersection of Fourth Street Northwest and Beltrami Avenue for second degree assault.