Brandon Mark Bjerknes, 34, was arraigned Friday afternoon after being charged with two counts of engaging in electronic communication relating to or describing sexual conduct with a child.

According to the criminal complaint filed Friday, Bjerknes had been using the name “Brett Larson” on Facebook, Snapchat and email accounts, and claiming he was a student at a Duluth school. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department began investigating a Facebook account for “Brett Larson” in January 2017.

Facebook provided the IP address, and on March 20 the sheriff’s department learned it belonged to Midcontinent Communications and was associated with the address assigned to Brandon Mark Bjerknes.

The sheriff’s department sought and executed a search warrant at the 8300 block of White Oak Street NE on the same day and Bjerknes admitted he created the Facebook account. He also admitted that he accessed the account on multiple devices.

On March 21, the sheriff’s department searched the cellphone that was seized from the property and found conversations on Snapchat under the username BrettLarson6969. Investigators found conversations with two separate juveniles, ages 13 and 14, that were relating to or describing sexual conduct, including text and photo.

The sheriff’s department informed Bjerknes that they had viewed the photos and text on Snapchat and Bjerknes admitted he knew the victims were younger than 15. He stated that he created the account and all of the Snapchat contact he been done through his “Brett Larson” Snapchat account. Bjerknes also said the conversations took place between January and March 2017.

Investigators also made contact with the victims, one of whom said she began speaking to Brett Larson “a couple of years ago, but had only re-engaged in communication with him in February 2017.”

The complaint states that information on Bjerknes’s phone shows the conversation with the two victims occurred throughout March 2017.

The sheriff’s office also released a separate statement Friday requesting that parents ask their children about any contact with “Brett Larson.” If so, parents are encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 218-333-9111.

Bemidji Area Schools released a statement on Friday morning that said the district received a complaint regarding Bjerknes on March 20 and that he was immediately placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The statement also said, “As always, the priority for Bemidji Area Schools is to provide a safe and welcoming environment for all students. All complaints regarding school district employees are taken seriously and will work with all appropriate agencies to ensure that a comprehensive investigation is completed.”

Bjerknes became the assistant principal at the middle school in 2014 after being promoted from dean of students. He also previously worked as a teacher at Northern Elementary School.

Bjerknes is being held on bail for $5,000 with conditions and $50,000 without conditions. He is scheduled to appear in court again on April 17.