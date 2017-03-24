UPDATED: Bemidji Middle School vice principal arrested

An updated version of this story can be found here.

Brandon Mark Bjerknes, 34, was arrested Thursday evening and is currently being held in the Beltrami County Jail on suspicion of soliciting a child for sex. Beltrami County Attorney Annie Claesson-Huseby said Bjerknes will likely be charged and arraigned Friday afternoon.

In its statement, the sheriff’s office said Bjerknes had been using the name “Brett Larson,” and claimed he was a student at a Duluth school that has been closed for several years. Bjerknes allegedly used Facebook, Snapchat and email accounts to pose as a juvenile.

The sheriff’s office is requesting that parents ask their children about any contact with “Brett Larson.” If so, parents are encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 218-333-9111.

Bemidji Area Schools released a statement on Friday morning that said the district received a complaint regarding Bjerknes on March 20 and that he was immediately placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The statement also said, “As always, the priority for Bemidji Area Schools is to provide a safe and welcoming environment for all students. All complaints regarding school district employees are taken seriously and will work with all appropriate agencies to ensure that a comprehensive investigation is completed.”

Bjerknes became the assistant principal at the middle school in 2014 after being promoted from dean of students. He also previously worked as a teacher at Northern Elementary School.

