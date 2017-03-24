Gardening 101 lecture series continues
BEMIDJI – The Beltrami County Master Gardeners will host the Mississippi Headwaters Audubon Society at noon Thursday, March 30, for a special presentation in the free lecture series, “Gardening 101” at the Bemidji Public Library, 509 America Ave. NW.
Ecologist Brick Fevold will present “Native Plants in the Home and City Landscape.” Attendees can learn about Audubon Birdscaping Collaborative and the vital role urban plantscapes can play in providing essential habitat for birds, insects and other pollinators. This is the final presentation in the “Gardening 101” series at the library.