The six-man group -- cheekily-named “Six Appeal” -- performed for about 40 minutes at the middle school’s gym, leading sections of the student assembly in an instrument-less rendition of “No Woman No Cry” and breaking down the different parts each group member performs to make the cohesive whole.

Andrew Berkowitz, for instance, is the group’s “vocal percussionist” -- not to be confused with a “beatboxer” -- who lays down drumlike beats over which the rest of the group sings. Reuben Hushagen is a Bemidji native by way of Bismarck, N.D., who sings bass and helps keep the rest of the performers on beat.

“A lot of students at this age aren't really exposed to acapella music a lot,” Berkowitz said. “They're used to instrumentation.”

Hushagen said some of the band members’ first taste of a capella-style music was in assemblies like the one they played.

“It's really cool to get in front of young people and share what we do and have an opportunity to express the art form to somebody who might not otherwise have an opportunity to hear about it,” he said.

Bemidji Middle School students Eric Djonne, Noah Johnson, and Mackenzie Raisch sing bass, tenor, and soprano, respectively, in the school’s own show choir and will perform at this weekend’s fundraiser.

“It’s fun,” Djonne said of the choir. All three agreed that they liked singing and dancing in the choir, too.

Previous fundraisers featured Home Free, another a capella group that has since graduated to larger venues. Lori Fraley, a vice president at Show Choirs of Bemidji, Inc. who helps organize the fundraiser, said Six Appeal is just as talented and sees big things in their future, too.

Six Appeal’s performance on Thursday is part of the buildup to a show choir fundraiser at the high school, where Bemidji Area Schools singers will open for Six Appeal on Friday and Saturday night. The group is also set to perform at Bemidji High School Friday morning and a series of area middle schools before they play at the fundraiser.

“It's not just music students that get to see this,” said Ashley Sands, a show choir director and choir teacher at the middle school. “Some of these kids never get the opportunity to see any concerts around here, whether they can't afford it or they just don't know that those opportunities exist. So we like to bring them here to the students.”

If you go

What: Show Choir fundraiser featuring Six Appeal

When: 7 p.m. Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25

Where: Bemidji High School, 2900 Division St. W.

Tickets: $15