Crime report for March 22

Fire

12:33 p.m. Deputies received a report of a fire at the 6100 block of Balsam Road NW.

Theft

2:13 p.m. Deputies received a report of a theft from a residence at the 15700 block of Big Buzzle Road NW.

Warrant

12:37 p.m. A 22-year-old male was arrested for a warrant on Highway 2 NW.

Weapons Offenses

6:13 p.m . A 43-year-old female felon was arrested for possessing a handgun after showing it to another adult at the 4800 block of Jackpine Road NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Assist

4:59 p.m. A juvenile was arrested at the 700 block of 15th Street NW.

Warrant

12:20 p.m. A 28-year-old male was arrested for a warrant and cited for possession of drug paraphernalia at the 900 block of Stoner Avenue SE.

11:32 a.m. A 29-year-old female was arrested for a probation violation warrant at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.

2:11 p.m. A 32-year-old female was arrested for an outstanding warrant at the 900 block of Grant Avenue SE.

2:23 p.m. A 26-year-old female was arrested on an arrest and detain order at the 500 block of Mississippi Avenue NW.

4:26 p.m. A 27-year-old female was arrested for a warrant at the 1100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.