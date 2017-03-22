BEMIDJI -- Speaker, storyteller, and photographer Doug Ohman will present “Minnesota’s Vanishing Landmarks” at 6 p.m. Monday, March 27, at Bemidji Public Library, 509 America Ave. NW. Ohman will explore the back roads and small towns of Minnesota through the historic buildings that are quickly disappearing. The presentation is part of Beltrami County Historical Society’s Monday Evening March lecture series.