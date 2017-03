BEMIDJI -- Adventures in Lifelong Learning presents “Legal and Illegal Drug Use And Addiction In The Bemidji Area” by Joel Corser from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, in the community room at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW. After medical school at the Mayo Clinic, Corser started a family practice in Bagley in 1996. Since 2009, he has been the emergency room director at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.