BEMIDJI -- In honor of National Child Abuse Prevention month in April, the Beltrami County Child and Parent Connections Council will host a “Read to me” event from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, in the lobby of the Community Services Center, 616 America Ave. Children, parents and families are welcome to stop for story time together, coloring pages for children and adults, refreshments and a free book to take home.