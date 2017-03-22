Trout Fishing Evening scheduled for March 28

Mike Zicus: Catching trout on the Brule River in Wisconsin.

Joe Adams: How to rig your line and flies to catch trout

John Sorenson” Big Browns on the Straight River

Steve Young: Montana’s Best, the Big Horn River

Mark Bjornrud: A great local river, the Clearwater River

The event will include a video presentation about the Pike Dancer with John Lueth. Headwaters Chapter 642 Trout Unlimited is sponsoring the meeting. All are welcome to attend.

The social will be held from 5:30 to 6 p.m., dinner will served between 6 and 7 p.m., a short business meeting at 7 p.m., presentation at 7:20 p.m. and door prizes and raffle at 8:30 p.m. For more information, contact Bob Wagner at (218) 766-7757.