Trout Fishing Evening scheduled for March 28
BEMIDJI -- A Trout Fishing Evening will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at CK Dudley's restaurant, 6405 Bemidji Ave. N. The event will feature a panel of five experts covering five different rivers, providing specifics tips and strategies to help anglers be more successful spring trout and steelhead fishing. Speakers and their topics include are:
- Mike Zicus: Catching trout on the Brule River in Wisconsin.
- Joe Adams: How to rig your line and flies to catch trout
- John Sorenson” Big Browns on the Straight River
- Steve Young: Montana’s Best, the Big Horn River
- Mark Bjornrud: A great local river, the Clearwater River
The event will include a video presentation about the Pike Dancer with John Lueth. Headwaters Chapter 642 Trout Unlimited is sponsoring the meeting. All are welcome to attend.
The social will be held from 5:30 to 6 p.m., dinner will served between 6 and 7 p.m., a short business meeting at 7 p.m., presentation at 7:20 p.m. and door prizes and raffle at 8:30 p.m. For more information, contact Bob Wagner at (218) 766-7757.