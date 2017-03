BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Cub Scout Pack 80, of Northern School, will host a Scouting for Food fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Lueken's Village Foods North, 1171 Paul Bunyan Drive NW. The fundraiser will raise food and cash donations to support the Bemidji Community Food Shelf during their Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign.