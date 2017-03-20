The Minnesota Indian Women's Sexual Assault Coalition participated in the first such session at the Leech Lake Tribal College on Monday. And while the turnout was sparse, the group's Education and Cultural Coordinator Cristine Davidson still hopes to make a difference through future events and trainings.

"If we're not making ourselves available to hear it, then we're not going to be able to gather information," Davidson said. "As a tribal coalition we can bring that information up to higher levels and have more people have their ears and eyes on the information."

Davidson, along with Leech Lake Tribal College's Extension and Community Ed Coordinator Esther Humphrey and Diane Bohn, director of Cass Lake Indian Health Service's Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Prevention Initiative gathered in the Drum Room of the college hoping to learn about community members' experiences with, and concerns about, sexual assault on college campuses. A similar event will take place in Red Lake on Tuesday, March 28.

"There's a lot of stuff happening with Title IX and the Clery Act and stuff like that and that's all good, great, because we really need that," Davidson said. "But tribal colleges, they're not asking what's going on in tribal colleges, and we need to hear from us in Indian communities."

Title IX is a federal law prohibiting gender discrimination in educational institutions that receive federal funding. The Clery Act is another federal law that requires colleges to report crimes that occur on campus.

Monday's listening session was Humphrey's first. She said she hoped to learn what resources those affected by sexual assault would like to see in the community.

"We do have some services here on the reservation in this community, but they don't do enough," Humphrey said. She hopes the coalition will hold a Native-specific 40-hour sexual assault advocacy training in the near future.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, one in three Native women reports having been raped during her lifetime.

"Whether or not (victim/survivors) have been assaulted or anything here on campus is irrelevant," Humphrey said. "If it's been done to them out there, and they come to school and they're dealing with it in school, there needs to be somebody at the school for them to turn to."