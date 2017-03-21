Cancer mutual help group scheduled

The discussion, “Modern Day Radiation Therapy,” will be presented by John Bollinger, radiation oncologist at Sanford Bemidji Cancer Center. Bollinger will talk about modern-day radiation technology and the new modalities for the future.

The goal of the support group is to share information, understanding and hope with patients, caregivers and friends, all included on the cancer journey. For more information, contact Tom or Yvonne Sunnarborg at (218) 751-8343 or artroom@paulbunyan.net or call Sanford Bemidji Cancer Center at (218) 333-4600.