BEMIDJI -- Sanford Health WoodsEdge Le Bistro is hosting a $5 Bread Sale from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Neilson Place, 1000 Anne St. NW. The sale will feature three handmade artisan breads by Chef Ed. Flavors include wild rice, sundried tomato with oregano and honey wheat. All breads are $5 per loaf. A portion of the proceeds supports Neilson Place residents' quality of life activities, according to a release from Sanford Health.