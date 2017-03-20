Bemidji man pleads not guilty to aggravated drug charge

Brice Dean Wiese, 23, was arrested along with Beth Marie Rohrich, 23, after Bemidji police pulled over the vehicle he was driving, which did not have license plate lights.

According to a criminal complaint, an officer who spoke with Wiese thought he was under the influence of a controlled substance and also noticed a handgun case in the back seat of the car. Another passenger, who was not arrested, told the officer the case belonged to Wiese, the complaint said.

After detaining Wiese, the officer inspected the handgun case and discovered a revolver that had been stolen from a Texas residence, according to the complaint. The officer asked Rohrich and the third passenger to step out of the vehicle.

As Rohrich exited the vehicle, the complaint said, her purse opened and the officer saw a large baggie containing a crystallized substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. The drugs and packaging allegedly weighed 61 grams.

According to the complaint Rohrich—who pleaded not guilty last week to first-degree possession of cocaine or methamphetamine—told officers that Wiese is a methamphetamine dealer, and that he told her to put the drugs in her purse so he would "not get caught." An officer also located Wiese's wallet in Rohrich's purse and found that it contained $2,200.

Wiese is scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial hearing on Tuesday, April 25.