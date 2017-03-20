Crime report for March 17-19

8:50 p.m. Friday. A male was arrested and given medical care after a 911 hang-up at the 9900 block of Irvine Avenue NW.

Drugs

12:43 a.m. Sunday. A 23-year-old male was arrested for multiple charges including fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance at the 5000 block of Theater Lane NW.

DWI

6:01 p.m. Saturday. A 38-year-old male was arrested for DWI and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at the 2600 block of Norway Bluff Drive SE.

Fire

6:27 p.m. Deputies received a report of a brush fire at the intersection of Marcella Drive NE and Cranberry Court NE.

Property Damage

7:47 p.m. Friday. Deputies received a report that a mailbox had been blown up at the 2100 block of Tyler Avenue SE.

Sex Crimes

7:52 p.m. Sunday. Deputies received a report of an assault involving two juveniles.

Traffic Stop

2:56 a.m. Friday. A 22-year-old female, a 25-year-old female, a 30-year-old male and a 45-year-old male were arrested for various charges including DWI, possession of methamphetamine and warrants during a traffic stop at the 400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive SE.

Vehicle Calls/Complaints

8:12 p.m. Friday. A 24-year-old male was arrested for providing a false name to a peace officer at the intersection of Highway 2 S and 15th Street SW.

3:13 a.m. Saturday. A 29-year-old male was arrested at the 28500 block of Highway 71 NE.

Warrant

9:57 a.m. Friday. A 25-year-old male was arrested for an outstanding warrant at the intersection of 11th Street NW and Beltrami Avenue NW.

2:20 p.m. Sunday. A 28-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the intersection of Magnolia Lane NW and Highway 2 NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday - Sunday:

Accident

7:36 a.m. Friday. Officers responded to an accident involving a school bus at the intersection of Pershing Avenue SE and 1st Street E. No injuries were reported.

Assault

10:50 a.m. Friday. Officers received a report of an assault at the 800 block of America Avenue NW. The unknown suspect had fled the scene before an officer's arrival.

6:31 p.m. Saturday. Officers responded to a report of an assault at the 800 block of 26th Street NW.

DWI

2:22 a.m. Saturday. A 38-year-old female was arrested for DWI at the intersection of Washington Avenue S and Convenience Lane SE.

Family Crimes

11:31 a.m. Friday. Officers assisted with a child protection investigation at the 5400 block of Bemidji Avenue N.

Traffic Stop

9:01 p.m. Friday. A 32-year-old male was arrested for driving after cancellation and cited for careless driving during a traffic stop at the intersection of 15th Street NW and Bemidji Avenue N.

Warrant

1:52 p.m. Sunday. A 30-year-old male was arrested for an active warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

6 p.m. A 23-year-old male was arrested for a felony warrants and cited for driving after revocation and for no insurance during a traffic stop on Bixby Avenue NE.