Fundraising campaign set for local puppy
BEMIDJI -- Great River Rescue is hosting an online fundraising campaign to raise funds for Vincent, a Chihuahua puppy.
The shelter recently took in the stray Vincent and after a few days, staff noticed he was having difficulty walking, avoiding putting weight on one of his hind legs. After a visit to a veterinarian, it was discovered Vincent has a fracture in his hip. The estimated cost for the surgery is $1,438. The cost of this surgery falls outside of Great River Rescue’s regular budget, officials said in a release.
To donate online, visit www.givegab.com/nonprofits/great-river-rescue/campaigns/help-vincent. The surgery is scheduled for Tuesday, March 28.