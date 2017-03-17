Bemidji officer to present cyber safety training at church conference
BEMIDJI -- Attendees of Sunday’s Rekindle conference at Evangelical Free Church of Bemidji will have an opportunity to learn about cyber safety from Bemidji police officer Jon Hunt, as well as participate in other sessions focusing on building and maintaining ministries locally and statewide.
According to Jim Hodgson, a volunteer at the church, Hunt approached them and asked for help to get the cyber safety information out to the public. Hunt is slated to present a NetSmartz training, an educational resource from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that is also available online.
Hunt is a school resource officer based out of Bemidji Middle School.
“He reached out to the church...and said we need help, we’re overwhelmed,” said Hodgson. “ And I’m like, ‘man, I want to help.’ Any time our local police and our local public school system says we need the church’s help to tackle this nasty issue, I want to help.”
Hunt’s session will be held during the conference’s first workshop at 9:50 a.m. The conference is open to the public and costs $22 per person. Evangelical Free Church is located at 115 Carr Lake Rd SW.