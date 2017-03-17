According to Jim Hodgson, a volunteer at the church, Hunt approached them and asked for help to get the cyber safety information out to the public. Hunt is slated to present a NetSmartz training, an educational resource from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that is also available online.

Hunt is a school resource officer based out of Bemidji Middle School.

“He reached out to the church...and said we need help, we’re overwhelmed,” said Hodgson. “ And I’m like, ‘man, I want to help.’ Any time our local police and our local public school system says we need the church’s help to tackle this nasty issue, I want to help.”

Hunt’s session will be held during the conference’s first workshop at 9:50 a.m. The conference is open to the public and costs $22 per person. Evangelical Free Church is located at 115 Carr Lake Rd SW.