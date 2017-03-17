Amanda White, 33, of Bemidji, lived with and was engaged to the Bemidji man convicted of second-degree manslaughter in 2-year-old Kira Friedman’s death. Friedman died June 5 after Jackson left her unattended in the shower along with an 19-gallon Rubbermaid tote without holes.

Jackson admitted to using meth in the hours before the child’s death and was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison. White was not charged with Friedman’s death.

The criminal complaint against White, who pleaded guilty to one count of child neglect and one count of contributing to the need for child protection services, states that the child had multiple injuries when she was found dead. Friedman had bleeding between the skull and the scalp, as well as soft-tissue injuries to her scalp, face, neck, torso and upper and lower extremities.

White is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, April 7, for sentencing.