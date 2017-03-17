The session will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Drum Room of Leech Lake Tribal College in Cass Lake and is free and open to the public.

According to the event’s Facebook page there will be open discussion of the impact of sexual assaults on college students. Information on trainings and workshops will be provided. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.

Anyone with questions can contact Esther Humphrey at (218) 335-4274 or Christine Davidson at (651) 636-4800.