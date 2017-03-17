Crime report for March 16

3:40 a.m. A 20-year-old male, a 22-year-old male, a 26-year-old female and a 36-year-old female were arrested after deputies received a report of a 911 hang-up call with a female screaming at the 19300 block of Mission Road SE.

1:33 p.m. Deputies received a report of a structure fire on the 19200 block of Highway 1 NE in Blackduck. Two buildings burned to the ground and no one was injured.

6:35 p.m. Deputies received a report of a house fire at the 3000 block of N Plantagenet Road SW.

8:01 p.m Deputies received a report of a house fire at the 19600 block of Williams Road SE.

10:28 a.m. Deputies received a report of a mailbox that had been blown up and other mailboxes that had been damaged on Little Norway Avenue SE.

4:12 a.m. SWAT were called out to a location at the 19300 block of Mission Road SE.

9:55 a.m. Deputies received a report of a vehicle theft and possible commercial burglary at the 6000 block of Highway 2 W.

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

4:27 p.m. An officer responded to a report of two females fighting at the intersection of 11th Street NW and Beltrami Avenue NW. Both female were located and issued citations for fighting.

3:45 p.m. A vehicle was stolen from the 1300 block of Anne Street NW.

11:52 a.m. Officers received a report of an unattended infant in a parked vehicle at the 2500 block of Hannah Avenue NW. The complaint was unfounded; it was a small dog under a blanket.

6:56 p.m. A 33-year-old male was arrested for an arrest and detain order after a welfare check on Bemidji Avenue N.