The most recent expansion is almost complete at the history and art center and will add more space for a veterans display, the Tin Pan gALLErY, a music section and more.

“Some of it was in storage in the back room but most of it was displayed but it was crowded, you couldn’t really see it,” board member Mary Joy said of the collection inside the new space, which was previously used as the Blackduck Resource Center before a wall was knocked out.

“The veterans room was very small before, but this way we can spread it out now and we got the mannequins to put the uniforms on, which I think makes an added attraction,” Joy said.

Board members said that they’ve been planning the expansion for about two years.

“We’ve been eyeing this for a long time,” Shirley Gilmore, another board member said. “It just finally came together.”

The art gallery will often feature local artists and Gilmore also said that the expansion will offer more room for their art, too.

The center typically closes for the month of January to reorganize for the year, but this year with the expansion it’s been closed for February and March also. The board at the history and art center hopes to have an open house and reception sometime in early April, when they open back up.

The history and art center started to come together after Blackduck’s centennial celebration in 2001. A group was gathering relics and information on the town’s past and the majority of people who donated items didn’t need them back.

“We ended up just doing what we could with this,” board member Glennis Moon said of the space they obtained in August 2006.

“Then we grew a little bit and we knocked a hole in that wall and now we knocked a hole in that wall,” Moon said with a laugh.