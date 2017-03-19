Adolfson receives Sailor of the Year Award

Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 1st Class Peter Adolfson, a native of Bemidji,was acknowledged by the city of Millington, Tenn., and local businesses for his selection as Navy Personnel Command PERS 4's Senior Sailor of the Year as well as being selected by NSA Mid-South Chief Petty Officer Association as the installation-wide Senior Sailor of the Year on March 1. A plaque of recognition from the city chamber of commerce was presented by Lee Buchacher during the ceremony. The ceremony was part of an annual breakfast that the community hosts to honor not only the awardees, but the positive impact the Navy base has on the city.