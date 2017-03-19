Bremer Trust awards grant to Village of Hope

The Otto Bremer Trust recently awarded $7,943,122 in grants as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle to invest in people, places and opportunities in the Upper Midwest, according to a release. Ours to Serve House of Hospitality, Inc., the Village of Hope in Bemidji, received a grant for $45,000. The grant will be used for general operating support to promote self-worth and independence through the provision of temporary shelter and supportive services for families experiencing homelessness, the release said.