Bemidji Rotary sponsors blood drive
Bemidji Rotary recently sponsored a successful blood drive March 6 at the Eagles Clug in Bemidji. Fifty-one people volunteered to donate blood and 50 people were able to give. Eight people gave blood on the automated 2RBC machine that collects two units of red blood cells, which resulted in 58 total products. Seven people volunteered for the first time,
Ashley Stevens coordinated the drive. Bemidji Rotary was also responsible for registering donors and providing refreshments. Others who assisted included Larry Young, Wayne Haugen, Laurie Tabaka and Dana Lee. Space to hold the drive was provided by the Eagles.
To sign to donate blood at the next blood drive in the Bemidji community, visit www.unitedbloodservices.org or call (800) 917-4929.