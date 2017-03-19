Bemidji Rotary sponsors blood drive

Ashley Stevens coordinated the drive. Bemidji Rotary was also responsible for registering donors and providing refreshments. Others who assisted included Larry Young, Wayne Haugen, Laurie Tabaka and Dana Lee. Space to hold the drive was provided by the Eagles.

To sign to donate blood at the next blood drive in the Bemidji community, visit www.unitedbloodservices.org or call (800) 917-4929.