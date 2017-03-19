WSN donates to North County Food Bank

Results have increased each year, but nearly doubled from 2016 to 2017, a release said. From Bemidji to Rochester, the firm's eight locations were pitted against one another. The week closed with WSN's newest location, Forest Lake, taking the victory by coming in at more than 380 pounds of food per employee. WSN is a multi-disciplined firm of more than 190 employees providing architectural, engineering, land surveying, and environmental services. In addition to its Bemidji, the firm has offices in Brainerd, Alexandria, Crookston, East Grand Forks, Forest Lake, and Rochester in Minnesota and in Grand Forks, N.D.