Cobb siblings wins essay contest
BEMIDJI—The Captain Robert Orr Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently announced that Megan Cobb, of Bemidji, recently won the fifth-grade American History Essay Contest.
The subject was "Celebrating a Century: America's National Park's." Megan, who is homeschooled, wrote about Voyageurs National Park. The contest was open to students in fifth through eighth grade.
Jonathan Cobb, a homeschooled ninth-grader, won the Christopher Columbus Essay Contest. The subject was "Technology's Impact on the Voyage of Christopher Columbus." The contest was open to all high school students.