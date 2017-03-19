Search
    Cobb siblings wins essay contest

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 1:00 p.m.

    BEMIDJI—The Captain Robert Orr Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently announced that Megan Cobb, of Bemidji, recently won the fifth-grade American History Essay Contest.

    The subject was "Celebrating a Century: America's National Park's." Megan, who is homeschooled, wrote about Voyageurs National Park. The contest was open to students in fifth through eighth grade.

    Jonathan Cobb, a homeschooled ninth-grader, won the Christopher Columbus Essay Contest. The subject was "Technology's Impact on the Voyage of Christopher Columbus." The contest was open to all high school students.

