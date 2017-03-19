First Lutheran Church awards grants

The policy of the endowment that no monies from the endowment be used to fund the ministry of the church, but that all money be given away to further the important ministries of mission partners in the world.

Grants were given to the following organizations:

• $2,000 to Pathways Bible Camp to help fund the new start-up family ministry called Pathways Village; $500 will be used for scholarships to help defray the cost of those who may otherwise not be able to attend.

• $1,000 was given to Churches United Bemidji to help with the renovations of their office space to make Churches United more accessible to the community.

• $758.54 was given to the Lutheran Campus Center on the campus of BSU to use to further their ministry.

Funds will continue to be dispersed on a semi-annual or annual basis.