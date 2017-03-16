Burning permits required for open burning

Open burning includes large bonfires, brush piles or fields. Burning permits are for vegetative material only, such as grass, brush or wood, the DNR said in a release.

The permit does not allow burning asphalt shingles, tires or other non-vegetative materials.

Campfires up to 3 feet in diameter do not require a permit.

"If you lose control of your fire and it becomes a wildfire, you will be responsible for the costs of fighting it," the release said.

Burning permits are required for all open burning when there is less than 3 inches of snow on the ground. Fire danger is often high in the spring and may increase quickly over the next few weeks. Because of these conditions, the DNR has restricted burning in many counties.

You can check conditions/restrictions with your local DNR Forestry office, local fire warden or online at www.mn.dnr.gov.