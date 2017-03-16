Crime report for March 15

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Assault

6:20 a.m. A 32-year-old male was arrested for second-degree assault and interference with an emergency call after a 911 hangup from the 2300 block of Calihan Avenue NE.

Warrant

8:49 a.m. A 43-year-old female was arrested for a warrant at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.

12:52 p.m. A 24-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue SE.

1:31 p.m. A 27-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 700 block of 15th Street NW.