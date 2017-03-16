Crime report for March 15
Sheriff's Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Wednesday:
Fire
12:50 p.m. Deputies responded to a vehicle on fire at the 2900 block of N Plantagenet Road SW. The fire was put out before deputies arrived on scene.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:
Assault
6:20 a.m. A 32-year-old male was arrested for second-degree assault and interference with an emergency call after a 911 hangup from the 2300 block of Calihan Avenue NE.
Warrant
8:49 a.m. A 43-year-old female was arrested for a warrant at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.
12:52 p.m. A 24-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue SE.
1:31 p.m. A 27-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 700 block of 15th Street NW.