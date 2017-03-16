UPDATED: 4 in custody, 2 at large after Cass Lake standoff

Once officers arrived at the home, located on the 100 block of Mission Road Southeast, they realized there were multiple people in the house. SWAT personnel arrived at the scene and began negotiating with the 10 people inside -- who had begun barricading themselves in the house -- with limited success, Hodapp said.

A Code Red Alert was issued for the area at 6:09 a.m. asking those in the area to stay in their homes.

At about 7 a.m., SWAT eventually used tear gas to subdue those in the house, eight of whom then exited and were initially detained. Four of those people will be formally charged, Chief Deputy Ernie Beitel told the Pioneer.

Hodapp said that at some point during the incident two juveniles, at least one of whom was armed, escaped the house. They are currently at large, though law enforcement has declined to make their names public.

The juveniles have multiple warrants for their arrests, Hodapp said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were at the scene, including Leech Lake Tribal Police, the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office. Most of them had left the area by 11 a.m.

Hodapp said no one was hurt and no shots were fired. The incident remains under investigation.

