VIDEO: 8 arrested, 2 at large after standoff near Cass Lake

Once officers arrived at the home, located on the 100 block of Mission Road SE, they realized there were multiple people in the house. SWAT personnel arrived at the scene and began negotiating with the 10 people inside -- who had begun barricading themselves in the house -- without success, Hodapp said.

A Code Red Alert was issued for the area at 6:09 a.m. asking those in the area to stay in their homes.

SWAT eventually used tear gas to subdue those in the house, eight of whom then exited and were arrested. By late Thursday morning the house appeared empty, with multiple broken windows.

Hodapp said that at some point during the incident the two people who had held the woman at gunpoint -- who he said are juveniles -- escaped the house. They are currently at large.

The juveniles have multiple warrants for their arrests.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, multiple law enforcement agencies were at the scene, including Leech Lake Tribal Police, the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office. Most of them had left the area by 11 a.m.

Hodapp said no one was hurt and no shots were fired.

