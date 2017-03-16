Search
VIDEO: 8 arrested, 2 at large after standoff in Cass Lake

    By Grace Pastoor Today at 12:03 p.m.
    A home on the 100 block of Mission Road SE in Cass Lake, where police used tear gas to force the occupants to flee the house after a woman reported she had been held at gunpoint there. (Joe Bowen | Bemidji Pioneer) 2 / 3
    BEMIDJI -- Two people are at large and eight are in custody Thursday after an hourslong standoff in Cass Lake.

    According to Beltrami County Sheriff Phil Hodapp, law enforcement received a call early Thursday morning from a woman reporting she had been held in a house at gunpoint. She was able to escape and call police, Hodapp said.

    Once officers arrived at the home, located on the 100 block of Mission Road SE, they realized there were multiple people in the house. SWAT personnel arrived at the scene and began negotiating with the 10 people inside without success, Hodapp said.

    SWAT eventually used tear gas to subdue those in the house, eight of whom then exited and were arrested. By late Thursday morning the house appeared empty, with multiple broken windows.

    Hodapp said that at some point during the incident the two people who had held the woman at gunpoint -- who he said are juveniles -- escaped the house. They are currently at large.

    The juveniles have multiple warrants for their arrests.

    As of 10 a.m. Thursday, multiple law enforcement agencies were at the scene, including Leech Lake Tribal Police, the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office. Most of them had left the area by 11 a.m.

    Hodapp said no one was hurt and no shots were fired.

    Check back here for this developing story.

