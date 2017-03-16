8 arrested, 2 at large after standoff in Cass Lake
BEMIDJI -- Two people are at large and eight are in custody Thursday after an hourslong standoff in Cass Lake.
According to Beltrami County Sheriff Phil Hodapp, law enforcement received a call early Thursday morning from a woman reporting she had been held in a house at gunpoint. She was able to escape and call police, Hodapp said.
Once officers arrived at the home, located on the 100 block of Mission Road SE, they realized there were multiple people in the house. SWAT personnel arrived at the scene and began negotiating with the 10 people inside without success, Hodapp said. SWAT eventually used tear gas to subdue those in the house, eight of whom then exited and were arrested.
