Beltrami County DFL elects new chair

Local delegates elected the following officers to two-year terms.

• Janelle Wolf as chair.

• Steve Nelson as vice chair.

• Mike Stillday as outreach officer.

• Mike Albrecht as treasurer.

• Andrea Kingbird as secretary.

The delegates also voted on new directors to two-year terms.

• Billy Ayers

• Lisa Boulay

• Alan Brew

• Allison Forte

• Marsha Driscoll

• Kristin Neises

"I'd like to thank Steven Nelson for his outstanding service as prior chair of the Beltrami County DFL," Wolf said in a release. "I am excited to step into my new role as chair of the unit and to partnering with the Executive Committee to continue to grow the organization. We hope to expand our engagement with DFLers in the community and look forward to continuing to plan for the 2018 mid-term elections."