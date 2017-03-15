The voting wasn't unique to Beltrami County, either, as the second Tuesday in March is designated as Township Election Day across the state. In total, there are 2,776 townships in Minnesota's 87 counties.

The townships that reported their election results this year were the following.

Alaska Township: Supervisor Eugene Olsen and Treasurer Pam Kaasa were both re-elected. Seven people voted in the election.

Battle Township: Supervisor Jeffrey Erickson and Treasurer Glen Hanks were both re-elected. Six people voted in the election.

Bemidji Township: Chairman Jan Heuer and Supervisor Lowell Vagle were both re-elected with 20 residents voting in the election.

Benville Township: Supervisor Paul Nordby and Treasurer Pam Mostrom were re-elected. Eight residents voted in the election.

Birch Township: With eight people voting, Supervisor Alan Hentges and Treasurer Julie Geerdes were re-elected.

Buzzle Township: Chairman Tim Lewis and Treasurer Paul Hokuf were re-elected with 12 people voting.

Cormant Township: Supervisor Eric Fraley and Treasurer Deborah Tjepkes were re-elected. Eight people voted.

Durand Township: Treasurer Sara Nistler was re-elected with six residents voting.

Eckles Township: Supervisor Mel Milender and Treasurer Sandy Burgoon were re-elected Tuesday while Chad Schmidtke was newly elected as a supervisor with 41 people voting.

Frohn Township: With a turnout of 70 voters, Doris VanHale was re-elected and Steve Kovacic was elected to the board of supervisors.

Hornet Township: Chairman Murl Nord and Treasurer Betty Nelson were re-elected with 11 people voting.

Kelliher Township: With four people voting, Supervisor Terry Daken and Treasurer Peggy Pula were re-elected.

Lammers Township: Supervisor Richard Boyer and Treasurer Anne Lundberg were re-elected with 22 citizens voting.

Langor Township: With seven people voting, Chairman Terry Frenzel and Treasurer Scott Haiby were re-elected.

Liberty Township: Karl Oestreich was elected as a supervisor and Judy Black was re-elected as treasurer with 28 residents voting.

Maple Ridge Township: With nine people voting, Chris St. Peter was elected as treasurer.

Minnie Township: Supervisor John Benson and Treasurer Lauralee Hahn were re-elected with six people voting.

Moose Lake Township: James Hassle was elected as supervisor and Jackie Rentz was re-elected with 22 residents voting.

Nebish Township: Supervisor Todd Mistic and Treasurer Janice Sande were re-elected by seven people voting.

O'Brien Township: With nine citizens voting, Supervisor Jay Tobin was re-elected.

Port Hope Township: Chairman Loren Leeper was re-elected with six people voting.

Quiring Township: Supervisor Ed Jensen and Treasurer Joe Dietrich were re-elected Tuesday with 13 residents voting.

Roosevelt Township: Supervisor Richard Helfenstein and Treasurer Jerry Winans were re-elected with nine people voting.

Shooks Township: Chairman Walter Mohs and Treasurer Mary Geerdes were re-elected with 16 people voting.

Steenerson Township: Supervisor Thomas Roen and Treasurer Leann Wikert were re-elected with 11 residents voting.

Summit Township: Eight people voted, re-electing Supervisor Mike Murray and Treasurer Carol Johnson.

Turtle Lake Township: Billy Ayers and Fulton Gallagher were elected to the board and Treasurer Gail Dockendorf was re-elected with 91 citizens voting.